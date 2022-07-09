Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bunge by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

