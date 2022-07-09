Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
Shares of T stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
