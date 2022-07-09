Exane Derivatives Makes New $114,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.06 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

