8,675 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 631,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,381,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.37 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $941.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.