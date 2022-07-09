Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

