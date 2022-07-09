Strs Ohio Sells 1,068 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

