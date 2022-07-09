Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $562,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day moving average is $324.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

