Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.44) to GBX 834 ($10.10) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $754.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

