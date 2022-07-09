Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.73.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

