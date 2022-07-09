Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,251.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

