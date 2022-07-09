Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -547.75 and a beta of 1.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,221,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.