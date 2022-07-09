APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APG. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

APG stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of APi Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APi Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,088,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

