Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Shravan Goli Sells 34,100 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Shravan Goli sold 758 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $10,286.06.

On Monday, May 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

