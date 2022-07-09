Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 284,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.