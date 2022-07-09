The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.97) to GBX 5,000 ($60.55) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,850.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $46.17 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.