Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

LNC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

