Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INBX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inhibrx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

