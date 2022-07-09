Insider Selling: Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGSGet Rating) insider Kevin Malaxos sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($246,575.34).

Kevin Malaxos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Kevin Malaxos 2,000,000 shares of Alliance Resources stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property is the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alliance Resources (ASX:AGS)

