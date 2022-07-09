Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $134,583,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.