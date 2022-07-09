Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GHL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,166.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

