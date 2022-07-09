Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

AUD stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 1,506,439 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Audacy by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 477,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 104.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Audacy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 244,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

