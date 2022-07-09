Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

