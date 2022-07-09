Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of TT stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

