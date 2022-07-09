SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.86.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

