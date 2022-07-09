China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.