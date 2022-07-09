Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $97.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.