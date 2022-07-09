PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.81. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

