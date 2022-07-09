Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 452.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.