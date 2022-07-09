StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99.
