StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.