Strs Ohio Acquires 500 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

