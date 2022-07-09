Strs Ohio Sells 3,129 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,861,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NYSE DBRG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

