HighTower Trust Services LTA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,545.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

