Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.