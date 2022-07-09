Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

