Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 698,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 534,792 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

