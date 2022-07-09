Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.61. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

