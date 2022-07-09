Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,100 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.32 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.