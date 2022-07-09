Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $135.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

