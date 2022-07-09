Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
PBPB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.
Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
