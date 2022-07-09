Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

SOHO stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

