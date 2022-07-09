RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

