Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 157,391 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

