Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.