SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 9.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.89. Approximately 4,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.53.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,994,118. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

