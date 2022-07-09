Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

