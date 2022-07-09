Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.53.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $204.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.69. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.