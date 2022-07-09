Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.40. Reading International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

