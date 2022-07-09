Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 4.5%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 446,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

