Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.