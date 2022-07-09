Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 114,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,469,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

